Government says attack on gasfield caused major power outage

2024-04-26 20:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Ministries of Electricity and Natural Resources in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) have announced that a drone attack on the Khor Mor gas field has caused a major loss of electricity.

An official statement said "a drone attack on the Khormor field has disrupted gas supplies to power plants, causing a loss of approximately 2,500 megawatts of electricity."

The statement added that "teams from the Ministries of Electricity and Natural Resources are working with their partners to normalize the situation and resume gas production to power plants."

Earlier today, a security source revealed that a rocket attack has targeted a gasfield in Kurdistan's governorate of al-Sulaymaniyah.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that Several rockets landed in the Khor Mor gasfield, one of the major gasfields in the Kurdistan region.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The gasfield is being developed by the UAE's Dana Gas company.

In 2007, Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum signed an agreement with the KRG to appraise, develop, produce, market and sell hydrocarbons from Khor Mor and the nearby Chemchemal field.

For that, they established the Kurdistan Gas Project, which was later joined by the companies Major gas field in northern Iraq comes under rocket attack.

Production started in 2008, sending gas to power stations in the cities of Chemchemal, Bazian and Erbil.

To date, all the gas produced by the field has been used for in-country power generation, providing fuel for more than 80 per cent of the Kurdistan region.

Dana Gas said that production rose by 50 per cent in 2018 from 305 million standard cubic feet per day to 452 million by the end of 2021, together with 15,000 barrels per day of condensate and more than 1,000 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas.