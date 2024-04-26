2024-04-26 23:20:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ In southern Iraq, a movement calling itself "Al-Qurban" has sprung, adopting human sacrifice by suicide as a means to draw closer to Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib, whom they elevate to a quasi-divine status.

Their belief in sacrificing humans to honor Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib, elevating him to a divine level, goes against both Shia and Sunni teachings that emphasize worshiping only Allah.

While splits and changes in beliefs have always happened throughout history, religious movements often attract attention. Some fade away quickly, while others persist and may grow or remain small.

However, when a movement centers around ending the lives of its followers, it becomes impossible to ignore.

Sacrifice by suicide

In 2023, Al-Qurban gained attention in southern Iraq for its unusual practices. Followers believe that sacrificing themselves through suicide brings them closer to their "lord."

They conduct a lottery, and the chosen person volunteers for suicide. According to a security source, when one member hesitated, others forced him to proceed.

The group appeared suddenly in Dhi Qar governorate during Muharram, a significant month for Shia Muslims, when an individual committed suicide during a religious procession (Ashura,) sparking concerns.

At that time, a security source informed Shafaq News that the individual committed suicide by hanging himself inside one of the Hussaini processions in Dhi Qar governorate (processions are rest stops where voluntary services are provided to pilgrims walking to Karbala to visit the shrine of Imam Hussain for pilgrimage rituals).

The victim was linked to the Al-Qurban group, prompting authorities to investigate further.

In June 2023, Beirut witnessed the suicide of Ali Farhat, followed by his wife, Fatima Fakhreddine.

Both incidents, involving them jumping naked from a building in the Harat Hreik area of the southern suburb of the Lebanese capital, Beirut, led some to link their actions to Al-Qurban.

Farhat had arrived in Lebanon from Canada, where he lived with his wife and child.

Rise in suicides, security crackdowns

Ali al-Nashi, director of the Social Communication and Solidarity Organization, informed Shafaq News Agency that his organization recorded over 24 suicide cases resulting in fatalities during the first quarter of 2023 in Nasiriyah city and its outskirts, with dozens more attempted suicides.

"This number of suicide cases represents a significant increase compared to previous years," he emphasized, noting that many criminal incidents, predominantly involving women, were reported as suicides.

Al-Qurban, which first appeared in the 1990s, has resurfaced recently.

In May 2023, Iraqi authorities arrested four individuals in Suq Al-Shuyukh district, a stronghold of the group, south of Nasiriyah of Dhi Qar governorate, accusing them of joining Al-Qurban group. Legal actions were taken against them, and were referred to the relevant authorities for further investigation.

It is worth noting that the extremist group was established during the lifetime of the late religious leader Mohammed Mohammed Sadiq al-Sadr, who distanced himself from them.

Unique teachings and rituals revealed

A source familiar with the movement disclosed the rituals preceding any suicide operation, stating they derive their religious teachings from a specific book.

The book is written in Arabic and is titled "I, I, I," the source, who requested anonymity, told Shafaq News.

The publication, which boasts the motto "he who dies sees me," is shared only through private channels on Telegram. Supporters interact within tight-knit electronic circles.

"Before each suicide mission, candles, chrysanthemums, and readings from their texts are prepared," the source explained.

"The individual chosen for suicide is then tasked with the operation as a sacrifice to Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib, under the supervision of select members. Suicide methods include jumping from a height or hanging," they added.

Security forces conduct raids against Al-Qurban leaders

Security forces have carried out raids and searches in several areas of Suq Al-Shuyukh district, southern Dhi Qar, aiming to arrest prominent leaders of the extremist group.

A source informed Shafaq News that "security forces succeeded in apprehending four prominent leaders of Al-Qurban, who oversaw the latest suicide operation by one of the group's members, while others involved in the operation are being pursued."

"The detainees are being interrogated, and they are held pending further investigation as per Iraqi law," added the source, speaking under conditions of anonymity.

The source clarified that "the specialized investigative judge has decided to detain the suspects pending investigation under Article 405 of the Iraqi Penal Code No. 111 of 1969, as amended."

Shafaq News attempted to contact officials in the Dhi Qar governorate for updates regarding the group's supporters but received no response.

Islamic and religious affairs researcher Rashid al-Saray told Shafaq News that there's no historical or Shia doctrinal basis for sacrificing oneself to Imam Ali through suicide. He emphasized that even the most extreme sects, like the Alawites and Nusayris, don't support such actions.

He labeled this idea as "new and aberrant," a mix of religions and beliefs aimed at convincing young people through specific methods.

"It must be strongly countered, especially as it continues to resurface, with similar cases witnessed, such as the suicide of a young man in Lebanon about a year ago," al-Saray told Shafaq News.

Some religions endorse "self-sacrifice," though.

Religious historian Abbas Shams al-Din noted that groups like Al-Qurban and foreign suicide cults believe in instant resurrection. They see suicide as devotion to Imam Ali, considered divine by Al-Qurban.

"Groups like Al-Qurban and foreign suicide cults believe in what they term as instant resurrection, similar to the Jonestown group or the David Koresh group," Shams al-Din told Shafaq News.

"Al-Qurban considers suicide sacrifice as a devotion to Imam Ali, whom they believe to be divine," he added.

He clarified that no extremist groups, whether deifying individuals like Ali ibn Abi Talib or others, have embraced suicide.

"All extremist groups, whether deifying individuals like Ali ibn Abi Talib or his descendants, or like the Rondists deifying Abu Ja'far al-Mansur, or any faction among Christians, have not adopted suicide as an act, unlike what's propagated about the Al-Qurban group," stressed Shamis al-Din.