Kurdistan's President condemns attack on Khor Mor gas field

2024-04-27 00:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, strongly condemned the recent attack on the Khor Mor gas field in Al-Sulaymaniyah governorate.

In a statement, President Barzani expressed his condolences to the victims' families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

He added, "These attacks endanger the peace and stability of the country. The relevant authorities in the federal government must do their duty to prevent the recurrence of these attacks, identify the perpetrators from any side, and punish them legally."

On Friday, the administration of the Chamchamal district announced that three people were killed and three others were injured in a drone attack on the Khor Mor gas field in the Qadir Karam district of Chamchamal district.

Ramak Ramadan, Chamchamal Kaimakam, stated to Shafaq News agency that "three people were killed and another three wounded in the attack," confirming that "the dead workers are foreigners."

He added that "the attack was carried out by an unidentified drone on the Khor Mor gas field at exactly 6:45 pm today, targeting the oil storage location outside the field, and the extent of the material damage has not yet been determined."

Ramadan also mentioned that "this incident is the second of its kind this year, knowing that the company produces household gas and electricity."

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Kurdish Ministries of Electricity and Natural Resources have announced that the drone attack has caused a major loss of electricity.

An official statement said the attack had disrupted gas supplies to power plants, causing a loss of approximately 2,500 megawatts of electricity.

The statement added that "teams from the Ministries of Electricity and Natural Resources are working with their partners to normalize the situation and resume gas production to power plants."

The UAE's Dana Gas company is developing the gasfield.

Notably, Last January, a drone attack targeting the oil field prompted a temporary halt in production, leading to power shortages in the northern Kurdistan region.

The targeting caused no injuries but damaged a liquid gas storage tank.

Also, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.