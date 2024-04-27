Iraq in talks with Japan on Project Funding

2024-04-27 03:20:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Ministry of Planning held a meeting with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to discuss the possibility of continued loans to fund new development projects in Iraq. These projects cover sectors such as health, electricity, sanitation, and the Basra refinery. Dr. Maher Hamad Johan, the ministry's Undersecretary for Technical Affairs, […]

