2024-04-27 03:20:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The US government has said that the human rights situation in Iraq worsened during the year, due to increased federal and Kurdistan Regional Government restrictions on fundamental freedoms and civic space. In a wide-ranging report, the State Department pointed to intermittent attacks by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria and its […]

The post Human Rights situation in Iraq Worsened - US Govt first appeared on Iraq Business News.