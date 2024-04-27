Iraq News Now

Drone strike on Dana Gas’ northern Iraq gas complex kills three

2024-04-27 09:20:05 - Source: Iraqi News

Erbil – Three workers reported to be foreigners were killed in a drone attack on an Emirati-owned gas complex in Iraq’s northern autonomous region of Kurdistan on Friday, a local official said. “Three workers were killed and another three wounded,” said Ramak Ramadan, district chief of Chamchamal where the Khor Mor complex is located. He said […]

