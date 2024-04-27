USD/IQD exchange rate record a downward trend in Baghdad, Erbil

2024-04-27 12:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar inched lower on Saturday morning in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that the dollar prices declined with the opening of Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges, reaching 146,250 IQD per $100.

Selling prices in currency exchange shops in Baghdad reached 147,250 IQD, while the buying price was 145,250 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the exchange does not operate on official holidays, however, the selling price stood at 146,500 IQD and the buying price was 146,200 IQD per $100.