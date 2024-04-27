2024-04-27 15:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad – Iraqi religious leader Moqtada Sadr on Saturday expressed his support for pro-Palestinian encampments at universities in the United States and called for an end to police action against them. “We call for a halt to the crackdown on voices advocating for peace and freedom,” Sadr said in a statement. “The voice of American […]

The post Iraqi cleric Sadr supports pro-Palestinian protests on US campuses appeared first on Iraqi News.