2024-04-27 16:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq eliminated Vietnam 1-0 in the quarterfinals of the 2024 AFC U-23 Asian Cup in Qatar on April 27. Iraqi striker Ali Jasim’s penalty kick in the second half enabled Iraq in winning the match. With three goals, 20-year-old Jasim currently shares the top rank on the goalscorers’ chart with Aiman Yahya, […]

The post Iraq advances to AFC U23 Asian Cup semifinals after defeating Vietnam 1-0 appeared first on Iraqi News.