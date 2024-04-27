Iraq hosts 50th Arab Labor Conference in Baghdad

Iraq News Now

2024-04-27 16:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The 50th session of the Arab Labor Conference kicked off in Baghdad this Saturday morning with the esteemed presence of Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani. Running from April 27 to May 4, this significant event marks a pivotal moment in the history of labor collaboration in the Arab world. In his […]

