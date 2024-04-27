Electricity Ministry: power supply reduced in northern Iraq due to Khor Mor gas field shutdown

2024-04-27 17:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity announced on Saturday a reduction in power supply hours in the Kurdistan Region and three other northern Iraqi governorates after the cessation of operations at the Khor Mogas field in Al-Sulaymaniyah.

On Friday, an unidentified shelling targeted the gas field in the Chamchamal district of al-Sulaymaniya governorate within the Kurdistan Region, resulting in the suspension of gas production and reduced electricity production by 2500 megawatts.

In a statement, the ministry explained that the halt in gas production from the gas field has partially impacted electricity supply hours in Nineveh, Kirkuk, and Saladin.

The Ministry of Electricity in the Kurdistan Region announced the restoration of 1600 megawatts of production from the field.

Until the moment, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack that resulted in the death of four individuals and the injury of two others, all of Yemeni nationality.