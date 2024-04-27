Kurdistan presidency advisor optimistic about President Barzani's Baghdad visit, condemns gas field attack

2024-04-27 22:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Khayri Bozani, advisor to President Nechirvan Barzani, expressed optimism about President Barzani's visit to Baghdad, citing Barzani's political insight and commitment to peace.

The visit aims to address outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad.

President Barzani's arrival follows challenges, including an attack on the Khor Mor gas field in Al-Sulaymaniyah. Bozani condemned the attack as a "criminal act aimed at causing disruption." He noted that previous attacks did not significantly harm relations between Erbil and Baghdad and expressed confidence in improving ties.

The attack on Friday resulted in the suspension of gas production and a 2500-megawatt reduction in electricity output. Tragically, four Yemeni workers lost their lives in the incident.

Bozani also discussed the Kurdish elections, scheduled for June 10, affirming the Kurdistan Region Presidency's support for timely elections despite previous obstacles. This stance reflects ongoing efforts to uphold democratic processes in the region.