Direct flights between Najaf and Dammam to begin in June

2024-04-27 22:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – In a move set to bolster diplomatic and economic relations between Iraq and Saudi Arabia, travelers can book direct flights between Najaf and Dammam. The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation’s announcement of this new route reflects the expanding relations between Iraq and Saudi Arabia, stressing cooperation and connectivity. Commencing operations on June […]

