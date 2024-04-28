2024-04-28 06:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The restart of flights between Iraq and Bahrain has been announced by Gulf Air, the national airline of the Kingdom of Bahrain. In 1974, Gulf Air launched its inaugural trip to Iraq, visiting the Iraqi cities of Baghdad, Najaf, and Erbil. In 2020, flights were halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement […]

The post Bahrain’s Gulf Air to resume flights to Iraq appeared first on Iraqi News.