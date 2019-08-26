Home › kurdistan 24 › 7 Kurdish films to compete for awards at upcoming Duhok film festival

7 Kurdish films to compete for awards at upcoming Duhok film festival

2019/08/26 | 17:35



The Kurdish films will participate in the Kurdish Cinema Feature Competition for the awards of Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Feature Film, Best Director, and the Jury Award.



Among the films in contention for the prizes are:



“Dayan” by Behrouz Noorani Pour



“The Truck” by Kambozia Partovi



“Believe” by Parnia Kezemipour



“At Dawn” by Salem Salavati



“Xalko” by Sami Mermer and Hind Benchekroun



“Passed by Censor” by Serhat Karaaslan



“Aether” by Ruken Tekes



The film festival is set to take place from Sept. 9 to 16 in the Kurdistan Region’s Duhok province with several Kurdish and foreign filmmakers participating in the event.



Among the various programs at this year’s occasion is a five-day panel to explore the progress of cinema in the autonomous Kurdistan Region as well as a World Cinema Feature Competition.



Related Article: Duhok Film Festival: 10 feature-length films to compete for prestigious prize



The Duhok IFF wants to establish a podium for cinematic work in all four parts of the Greater Kurdistan, and link Kurdish cinematic work to the international community.



The event will be held under the title “Tolerance,” and will feature Kurdish, Arabic, and foreign films that focus on coexistence and acceptance, particularly in the Middle East.



