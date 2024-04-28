2024-04-28 14:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Officials in Baghdad said that a well-known social media personality was shot and killed outside her residence in the Iraqi capital. The Iraqi Ministry of Interior mentioned in a statement on Friday that that the TikTok influencer Om Fahad, actual name Ghufran Sawadi, was shot inside her car on Friday by unidentified […]

The post Iraqi social media celebrity Om Fahad assassinated in Baghdad appeared first on Iraqi News.