Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani Meets with German Software Giant SAP Regional President for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) South in Riyadh

Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani Meets with German Software Giant SAP Regional President for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) South in Riyadh

2024-04-28 15:00:02 - Source: Iraqi News Agency

Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani Meets with German Software Giant SAP Regional President for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) South in Riyadh