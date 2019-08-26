عربي | كوردى


Iraq Daily Roundup: Mortar Attack on Soccer Game; 31 Killed Across Iraq

2019/08/26 | 17:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- At least four people were killed, and 29 more were

wounded:



In Daquq, a mortar attack near an occupied soccer

field killed

six people, and wounded

about 19 more. A second attack,

this one on a nearby Shi’ite militia post, also took place.



A pair of drones attacked a Shi’ite militia vehicles near Qaim,

leaving two dead

and one injured. The militia accused

Israel of being behind the attacks, and also revised the casualties to

one dead and one injured. Other sources reported

as many as six killed.



Three

Turkish soldiers were killed in clashes with Kurdistan Workers’ Party

(P.K.K.) guerrillas in northern Iraq, probably at Sinat-Haftanin.  Seven more

were wounded. Turkey also reported neutralizing

15 guerrillas, which likely means they are dead.



Two females

were found dead outside their home in Kirkuk.



Near Khanaqin, a body bearing

gunshot wounds was found by a river.



A civilian

was shot dead in Baghdad.



An attack on a Jalawla post left one soldier with

injuries.



In Wadi al-Madsis, clashes left two militants

dead and another wounded.









