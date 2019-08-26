Iraq Daily Roundup: Mortar Attack on Soccer Game; 31 Killed Across Iraq

2019/08/26 | 17:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- At least four people were killed, and 29 more were
wounded:
In Daquq, a mortar attack near an occupied soccer
field killed
six people, and wounded
about 19 more. A second attack,
this one on a nearby Shi’ite militia post, also took place.
A pair of drones attacked a Shi’ite militia vehicles near Qaim,
leaving two dead
and one injured. The militia accused
Israel of being behind the attacks, and also revised the casualties to
one dead and one injured. Other sources reported
as many as six killed.
Three
Turkish soldiers were killed in clashes with Kurdistan Workers’ Party
(P.K.K.) guerrillas in northern Iraq, probably at Sinat-Haftanin. Seven more
were wounded. Turkey also reported neutralizing
15 guerrillas, which likely means they are dead.
Two females
were found dead outside their home in Kirkuk.
Near Khanaqin, a body bearing
gunshot wounds was found by a river.
A civilian
was shot dead in Baghdad.
An attack on a Jalawla post left one soldier with
injuries.
In Wadi al-Madsis, clashes left two militants
dead and another wounded.
Author: Margaret Griffis
Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has
been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.
View all posts by Margaret Griffis
