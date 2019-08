Iraq Daily Roundup: Mortar Attack on Soccer Game; 31 Killed Across Iraq

2019/08/26 | 17:55

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- At least four people were killed, and 29 more werewounded:In Daquq, a mortar attack near an occupied soccerfield killedsix people, and woundedabout 19 more. A second attack,this one on a nearby Shi'ite militia post, also took place.A pair of drones attacked a Shi'ite militia vehicles near Qaim,leaving two deadand one injured. The militia accusedIsrael of being behind the attacks, and also revised the casualties toone dead and one injured. Other sources reportedas many as six killed.ThreeTurkish soldiers were killed in clashes with Kurdistan Workers' Party(P.K.K.) guerrillas in northern Iraq, probably at Sinat-Haftanin. Seven morewere wounded. Turkey also reported neutralizing15 guerrillas, which likely means they are dead.Two femaleswere found dead outside their home in Kirkuk.Near Khanaqin, a body bearinggunshot wounds was found by a river.A civilianwas shot dead in Baghdad.An attack on a Jalawla post left one soldier withinjuries.In Wadi al-Madsis, clashes left two militantsdead and another wounded.