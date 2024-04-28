Iraqi PM meets with Arab League Secretary-General in Baghdad

2024-04-28 19:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, and the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, discussed on Saturday the joint Arab action in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad. The meeting took place on the sidelines of Aboul Gheit’s participation in the 50th Arab Labor Conference held in Baghdad, according to a […]

