2024-04-28 23:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, and the CEO of Vertical Future, Jamie Burrows, discussed on Sunday possible cooperation between the Iraqi government and the English company. The two sides met in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on the sidelines of their participation in the World Economic Forum, according to a statement […]

The post Iraqi government discusses vertical farming with Vertical Future appeared first on Iraqi News.