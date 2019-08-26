Home › INA › PMF drops a drone flying over one of its headquarters in Nineveh

2019/08/26 | 19:30



Baghdad - INA







The leadership of the Popular Mobilization Operations in the province of Nineveh, on Monday, the treatment of a drone flying over one of its headquarters in the province.







The PMF media said in a statement received, The intelligence of the Popular Mobilization Operations Command in Nineveh spotted, today, a drones flying more than 20 minutes over one of his headquarters and after checking the references that the plane is not Iraqi and not to the Joint Operations Command learned of flight was immediately addressed With aircraft resistance



















