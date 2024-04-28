Iraqi Prime Minister and Kuwaiti Emir meet in Riyadh

2024-04-28 23:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, met in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Both leaders underscored the historical and social bonds that bind Iraq and Kuwait, highlighting the importance of leveraging these connections for the prosperity of their respective populations. Emphasis was placed on […]

