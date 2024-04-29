2024-04-29 02:20:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. How Halbousi's ouster is reshaping Sunni politics in Iraq Longstanding conflicts over Iraq's current legislative agenda have re-emerged amid Sunni division over who will succeed former parliament speaker Mohammed Al-Halbousi (2018-23). The full […]

The post How Halbousi's Ouster is Reshaping Sunni Politics first appeared on Iraq Business News.