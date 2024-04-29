Iraq PM considers Partnership with UK AgriTech Company

2024-04-29 04:20:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met with Jamie Burrows, CEO of Vertical Future, a company specializing in vertical farming technology, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Riyadh. The Prime Minister expressed his desire to collaborate with the global company to bring advanced agricultural technology to Iraq, which […]

