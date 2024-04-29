2024-04-29 04:20:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Japan's Nissan Motor Corporation has appointed Al Sour as its official and registered distributor in Federal Iraq. According to a statement from Nissan, this strategic collaboration will commence with the establishment of several sales, service, and spare parts facilities across key cities, including Baghdad, Najaf, Mosul, and Zakho, as well as other […]

The post Nissan appoints Official Distributor in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.