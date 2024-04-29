TotalEnergies to complete initial phases of energy projects in Iraq in 2025

2024-04-29 05:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – TotalEnergies CEO, Patrick Pouyanne, said on Sunday that the company aims to complete the first phases of solar power and associated gas projects in Iraq in 2025. Pouyanne’s remarks took place his meeting with the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, on the sidelines of their participation in the World Economic Forum […]

