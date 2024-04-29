North Oil Company revives an oil well at Batma field in Nineveh

2024-04-29 11:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, a source at the North Oil Company revealed that technical and engineering teams have successfully revived an oil well in the "Batma" oil field in Nineveh governorate, northern Iraq.

The well had previously ceased production due to pump failure, resulting in a halt in operations. Before the failure, the well had yielded approximately one thousand barrels per day.

The teams are now focused on increasing the field's production to reach 10,000 barrels per day.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that "Nineveh Oil Fields Administration and Materials Authority, following the guidance of North Oil Company's General Manager, Barkan Hassan Abdullah, started rehabilitating the Batma Well No. 3 by extracting 107 pieces of production tubing and the Electric Submersible Pump (ESP) from the well. Additionally, the electrical cable for the pump was retrieved."

Furthermore, the source pointed out that an engineering and technical team has commenced the development of a comprehensive plan that aims to enhance the capabilities of oil fields across Nineveh Governorate, ultimately leading to increased production.