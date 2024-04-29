Dana Gas suspends operations at Khor Mor Gas Field, ensures safety measures

2024-04-29 13:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Dana Gas Company has temporarily suspended production operations at the Khor Mor gas field in the Chamchamal district of al-Sulaymaniya within the Kurdistan Region following an attack on one of its liquid storage tanks.

The attack, which took place on Friday, April 26, targeted a storage tank within the Khor Mor facilities of Pearl Petroleum Company, resulting in the death of four contractor employees and minor injuries to eight others.

Until now, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Dana Gas Company (PJSC) confirmed in a statement that the facilities had very minor damage.

"To ensure the safety of all our staff and the facilities, we have temporarily suspended production and instituted specific procedural changes," Dana Gas stated in a disclosure on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

The company emphasized its full coordination with the authorities of Baghdad and Erbil "to enhance the security and defense measures to allow the resumption of production at the Khor Mor gas facility," expressing support for efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Dana Gas voiced commitment to resuming production once safety measures are in place.

The Khor Mor gas field is a crucial energy asset near territories under Iraqi control and the Kirkuk governorate. It produces 452 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, contributing to the Region's electricity generation. The recent attack has disrupted two-thirds of the Region's electricity generation.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) labeled the attack as "terrorist" and urged the federal government to take action to prevent such assaults.

Later, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani announced that after completing investigations, clues had been found to identify and bring the perpetrators to justice.

This incident follows a similar attack in late January, where a liquid storage tank at Khor Mor was struck by an explosive drone, leading to a halt in gas production and a substantial power outage in the Kurdistan Region.