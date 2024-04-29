Iraq News Now

Gold prices stabilized for the third consecutive day in Baghdad and Erbil

2024-04-29 13:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / On Monday, gold prices remained stable in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent reported that gold prices in Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 477,000 IQD per mithqal (equals to five grams) of 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying price of 473,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 447,000 IQD, with a buying price of 443,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 480,000 and 490,000 IQD, while the selling price of Iraqi gold fluctuated between 450,000 and 460,000 IQD.

In Erbil, a mithqal of 24-carat gold was sold at 550,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 485,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold was sold at 420,000 IQD.

