Iraq News Now

HomeIraqi NewsGeneral › Dana Gas temporarily halts production at the Khor Mor gas field

Dana Gas temporarily halts production at the Khor Mor gas field

Dana Gas temporarily halts production at the Khor Mor gas field
Dana Gas temporarily halts production at the Khor Mor gas field
2024-04-29 14:20:05 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Dana Gas announced on Sunday that it had temporarily halted production at its Khor Mor facility in the Kurdistan region of Iraq following a drone attack. The company clarified that one of the liquid storage tanks in the Khor Mor facilities in Iraqi Kurdistan was attacked by a drone at 6:45 p.m. […]

The post Dana Gas temporarily halts production at the Khor Mor gas field appeared first on Iraqi News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraqi News
Sponsored Links