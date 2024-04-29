Dana Gas temporarily halts production at the Khor Mor gas field

2024-04-29 14:20:05 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Dana Gas announced on Sunday that it had temporarily halted production at its Khor Mor facility in the Kurdistan region of Iraq following a drone attack. The company clarified that one of the liquid storage tanks in the Khor Mor facilities in Iraqi Kurdistan was attacked by a drone at 6:45 p.m. […]

