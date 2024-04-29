Iraq News Now

NIC sets May 12 as final date to receive bids for Baghdad Metro project

2024-04-29 16:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Chairman of the National Investment Commission (NIC), Haider Makiya, said on Monday that May 12 will be the last date to receive bids for the Baghdad Metro and Najaf-Karbala train projects. Makiya’s statement took place during a press conference held with representatives of the companies applying for the projects, the Iraqi […]

