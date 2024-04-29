Dollar prices rose in Baghdad and Erbil

2024-04-29 18:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the exchange rates ?f the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged higher in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the dollar's rates rose with the closure ?f the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 145,300 dinars for every 100 dollars, 550 dinars above the morning rates.

Our correspondent noted that prices at currency exchange stores in Baghdad rose, with the selling rate at 146,250 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 144,250 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 145,300 dinars for every 100 dollars and the buying price at 145,200 dinars.