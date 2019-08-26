Revolutionary Guards member killed in Iranian Kurdistan: Fars

2019/08/26 | 23:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in Iranian Kurdistan, 2018. Photo: Fars
TEHRAN,— A member of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards was killed in Iranian Kurdistan (Rojhelat) in northwest Iran near the border with Iraqi Kurdistan on Monday, the semi-official Fars news agency reported in a Twitter posting.
The Guards member was “assassinated” in the town of Piranshahr, Fars said. It gave no information about who carried out the attack.
There are frequent clashes in western Iran between the Islamic Republic’s security forces and Iranian Kurdish militant groups mostly based in neighboring Iraqi Kurdistan, including the Party of Free Life of Kurdistan (PJAK).
Since 2004 the PJAK (Partiya Jiyana Azad a Kurdistane) took up arms to establish a semi-autonomous Kurdish regional entities or Kurdish federal states in Iran, similar to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in Iraq. The PJAK has more than 3,000 armed militiamen, half the members of PJAK are women.
PJAK, one of the most active Kurdish group in Iranian Kurdistan, is a member of the Kurdistan Democratic Confederation (Koma Civaken Kurdistan or KCK), the political umbrella group that includes the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). KCK is an alliance of Kurdish groups and divisions led by an elected Executive Council.
Ever since its emergence in 1979 the Islamic regime imposed discriminatory rules and laws against the Kurds in all social, political and economic fields.
Estimate to over 12 million Kurds live in Iranian Kurdistan.
Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | Reuters
Comments Comments
TEHRAN,— A member of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards was killed in Iranian Kurdistan (Rojhelat) in northwest Iran near the border with Iraqi Kurdistan on Monday, the semi-official Fars news agency reported in a Twitter posting.
The Guards member was “assassinated” in the town of Piranshahr, Fars said. It gave no information about who carried out the attack.
There are frequent clashes in western Iran between the Islamic Republic’s security forces and Iranian Kurdish militant groups mostly based in neighboring Iraqi Kurdistan, including the Party of Free Life of Kurdistan (PJAK).
Since 2004 the PJAK (Partiya Jiyana Azad a Kurdistane) took up arms to establish a semi-autonomous Kurdish regional entities or Kurdish federal states in Iran, similar to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in Iraq. The PJAK has more than 3,000 armed militiamen, half the members of PJAK are women.
PJAK, one of the most active Kurdish group in Iranian Kurdistan, is a member of the Kurdistan Democratic Confederation (Koma Civaken Kurdistan or KCK), the political umbrella group that includes the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). KCK is an alliance of Kurdish groups and divisions led by an elected Executive Council.
Ever since its emergence in 1979 the Islamic regime imposed discriminatory rules and laws against the Kurds in all social, political and economic fields.
Estimate to over 12 million Kurds live in Iranian Kurdistan.
Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | Reuters
Comments Comments