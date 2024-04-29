2024-04-29 18:59:29 - Source: College of Languages

Erbil, Kurdistan Region, Iraq - On April 27, 2024, the College of Languages at Salahaddin University, in collaboration with the Turkish Maarif Foundation, organized an international scientific symposium entitled "Global Vision of Education: Opportunities and Challenges." The symposium was held in the presence of a distinguished group of academics and researchers from various disciplines.

The symposium was widely attended by representatives from the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research in the KRG, representatives of public and private universities in the region, as well as high-level academic figures.

The list of attendees included Dr. Mohammed Hussein Ahmed, representative of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Aydin Maruf, the region's Minister of Components Affairs, Dr. Fahreddin Keskin, representative of the Turkish Maarif Foundation, Prof. Dr. Idris Mohammed Tahir Harky, President of the University of Kurdistan Polytechnic Erbil and President of Akre University, Prof. Dr. Saman Hussein, Dean of the College of Languages at Salahaddin University, Dr. Talat Tahir, Assistant Dean of the College of Languages at Salahaddin University, and a number of heads of departments, including the Head of the English Department, Dr. Sirwan Abdul Karim, as well as professors and students from various participating universities.

The symposium discussed a range of important topics related to the global vision of education, focusing on the importance of education in achieving sustainable development, the challenges facing education systems around the world, the available opportunities to improve the quality of education at the global level, and the role of international cooperation in strengthening knowledge exchange and developing educational practices.

The symposium also witnessed the holding of three discussion panels that addressed specific topics related to the global vision of education. The participants presented a number of ideas and visions, followed by an open discussion to exchange experiences.

The symposium yielded a number of important results, including:

Emphasizing the importance of education as a fundamental element in achieving development and progress.

The need for international cooperation to develop education systems and improve the quality of their outputs.

The importance of exchanging experiences between different educational institutions.

The role of scientific research in developing curricula and educational programs.

The participants agreed on the importance of the symposium in promoting dialogue and discussion on educational issues of global interest, and stressed the need to continue holding such events to strengthen international cooperation in the field of education.

The College of Languages at Salahaddin University is witnessing a remarkable academic movement that reflects its firm approach towards expansion and development on all levels, which contributes to strengthening the academic process.