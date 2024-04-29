Duhok celebrates the Kurdish Dance Festival

2024-04-29 21:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Sixteen dance and music troupes gathered in Duhok, north of the Kurdistan Region, on Monday for the Kurdish Dance Festival. The two-day event, attracting over 6,000 attendees, showcases Kurdish cultural traditions.

Festival spokesperson Ahmed Mashkhty, in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, explained, "the festival coincides with International Dance Day and aims to promote and preserve Kurdish folklore and dance forms."

The participating troupes hail from all four regions with Kurdish populations: Turkey, Iran, Syria, and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Over the two days, attendees can witness traditional Kurdish "dabkat" dances, participate in seminars, and engage in discussions.

The troupes themselves represent the multifaceted cultural landscape of Kurdistan, with performers from Muslim, Christian, and Yezidi backgrounds.

International Dance Day, established by the International Dance Committee in 1982, is celebrated annually on April 29th. The date coincides with the birthday of Jean-Georges Noverre (1727-1810), a pioneer of modern ballet.