The Peace Palace meeting classifies what happened in the city of Qaim is an attack on Iraqi sovereignty

2019/08/27 | 04:50



INA - BAGHDAD







At the invitation of the President of the Republic, Dr. Barham Salih, in the presence of Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi and Speaker of the House of Representatives Mohammed Al-Halbousi held Monday at the Peace Palace in Baghdad, a meeting of national leaders to discuss the political and security situation in the country and the region.















The conferees according to a presidential statement received by the importance of following the government's actions taken on the available indicators of external involvement in the attack on the warehouses targeted, and condemned this sinful attack and flagrant violation of the sovereignty of Iraq. They considered the attack that took place in the 45th Brigade of the Popular Mobilization in Al-Qaim an attack on Iraqi sovereignty, and that the martyrs who fell as a result of the martyrs of Iraq.















It stressed the support of the government in its measures to protect sovereignty and strengthen its defense capabilities and take all measures through all active channels and all international and regional organizations, which would deter aggressors and defend Iraq and its security and sovereignty.















The meeting also underscored the importance of the unity of the national ranks with its various political forces and components, and stand together for the security, safety and sovereignty of Iraq.















This very sensitive situation, regionally and internationally, requires everyone to appreciate the importance and gravity of the historic moment, and requires working to strengthen everything that would support and consolidate the unity of Iraqis, and to preserve the independence of the Iraqi national position, and to maintain the victory against terrorism, and not to retreat.















the participants agreed to:







1. Respect the state's authority and adhere to it in various circumstances, abide by the constitutional institutional context, observe the rule of law and consider any transgression on the state and its institutions as a departure from the national interest and a violation of the law and be treated accordingly and as required by the laws of the Iraqi state.















2. Commitment to the document the unified national policy agreed at the meeting of leaders, and not to be drawn to the policy of axes and rejection of Iraq to become a battleground, and also refrain from Iraq to be the starting point for any aggression on its neighborhood.















3. Supporting and appreciating the heroic role of the armed forces in its various formations, and working diligently for the security and intelligence services in pursuing and pursuing the remnants of Daesh and emphasizing the continuation of this role responsibly to prevent them from regaining any opportunity to gather or rise and return until the final elimination of any remaining Daesh.















4. Appreciating the honorable sacrifices and the national role given by the Popular Mobilization Forces as an effective part of the national defense system, and ordering the orders of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, confirming the importance of committing to the implementation of the Diwaniyyah order, and the management of weapons depots according to the contexts in the country and through sound procedures and under the umbrella of the defense system and orders and follow the Commander in Chief.















5. Take precautions to deal with potential emergencies and face their consequences.















6. Following up the agreements and understandings with the international coalition to help fulfill its obligations to the sovereignty, independence, security and safety of Iraq.























