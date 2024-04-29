2024-04-29 21:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, announced on Monday that gas will be produced in the West Qurna field within six months. Al-Sudani’s remarks took place during a meeting he chaired to discuss plans of the Ministry of Electricity with the attendance of the Oil Minister, Hayan Abdul-Ghani, and the Electricity […]

The post Gas production from West Qurna field to begin in 6 months appeared first on Iraqi News.