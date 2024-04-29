Strike at Khor Mor complex disrupts gas supply to northern Iraq’s power plants

2024-04-29 22:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Erbil – Emirati-owned Dana Gas has suspended operations at a gas complex in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region after a drone strike that killed four people, it said on Monday. The Khor Mor complex owned by the United Arab Emirates firm has been hit several times in recent years, but Friday’s attack was the first deadly […]

