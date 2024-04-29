2024-04-29 22:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad – Iraq repatriated 700 people from Syria’s Al-Hol camp, home to tens of thousands of people including family members of suspected jihadists, a local official and a war monitor said Monday. More than 43,000 Syrians, Iraqis and foreigners from at least 45 countries are held in the squalid and overcrowded camp in Kurdish-controlled northeast […]

The post Iraq repatriates 700 people from Syria’s Al-Hol camp appeared first on Iraqi News.