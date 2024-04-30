President Barzani offers condolences to Iraqi Foreign Minister

2024-04-30 00:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / On Monday, President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, offered condolences to Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on the passing of his wife, Carolina Montessori.

During his visit to Baghdad, President Barzani conveyed his condolences to Hussein, accompanied by former Iraqi President Barham Salih.

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to my dear brother Dr. Fuad Hussein, the Federal Foreign Minister of Iraq, on the passing of his beloved wife, and I share his grief deeply." Barzani said in a condolence message.

Carolina Montessori, the granddaughter of Maria Montessori, the renowned innovator of the Montessori education, has passed away at 68.

A Dutch national, Carolina was not only a dedicated educator but also a loving mother of two daughters.