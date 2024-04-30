2024-04-30 03:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Deputy Minister of Oil for Refining Affairs emphasized the government's and ministry's focus on increasing refining capacity and improving production at national refineries to achieve self-sufficiency and gradually transition to exporting refined products to global markets. Deputy Minister Hamed Younis highlighted that the dedicated efforts of the South Refineries Company (SRC) […]

The post Iraq to Increase Refining Capacity first appeared on Iraq Business News.