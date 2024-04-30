EU extends Iraq Advisory Mission on Security

2024-04-30 03:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Council of the European Union has extended the mandate of the EU Advisory Mission in support of Security Sector Reform in Iraq (EUAM Iraq) until 30 April 2026. The new commitment involves a budget allocation of almost EUR 66 million [$64 million]. Full statement from EUAM: EUAM Iraq: Council extends the […]

