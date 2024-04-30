Flynas to operate direct flights between Najaf and Dammam

2024-04-30 11:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraq Civil Aviation Authority (ICAA) announced on Monday that official approvals have been granted for three weekly flights between Dammam and Najaf. The ICAA said in a statement that approvals have been granted to Saudi Arabia’s Flynas to operate three flights per week between the Saudi city of Dammam and the […]

