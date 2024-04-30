Iraq exported over 106 million barrels of oil in March

2024-04-30 13:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced on Monday the quantity of oil Iraq exported during March, according to the final figures issued by the State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO). The Iraqi Oil Ministry mentioned in a statement that Iraq’s crude oil exports reached 106.11 million barrels of oil in March. […]

