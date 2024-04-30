Iraq News Now

Gulf Air to resume flights between Bahrain and Iraq

2024-04-30 16:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Gulf Air, Bahrain’s national carrier, revealed on Saturday that it will resume flights between Bahrain and Iraq. The Gulf Air Group Chairman, Zayed Al-Zayani, praised the launch of direct flights between Bahrain and Iraq and emphasized the importance of this milestone for the airline’s network expansion, according to the Bahrain News Agency […]

