Four new Ambassadors to Iraq

2024-04-30 18:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. President of Iraq, Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, welcomed four newly appointed ambassadors to Iraq at Salam Palace in Baghdad on Monday, April 29, 2024: Bahrain Ambassador Khalid Ahmed al-Mansour; Malta Ambassador George A. Said Zammit; Portugal Ambassador Fernando d'Orey; and Angola Ambassador Jose Martinez. Separate ceremonies were held earlier in the day […]

