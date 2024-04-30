2024-04-30 18:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. In rare visit, Erdogan pushes for stronger Turkish stake in Iraq Despite the fanfare surrounding Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's tour of Baghdad and Erbil-his first in 13 years-ambiguities remain over longstanding grievances. A […]

The post Erdogan pushes for stronger Turkish stake in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.