AIDS Struggle: insights across Iraqi governorates

2024-04-30 20:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The shadow of AIDS looms across the Iraqi governorates, with recent updates revealing a spread of the virus. From Dhi-Qar to Najaf and across the Kurdistan Region, health authorities suffer from rising cases amid deficiency in equipment.

WHO PERSPECTIVE

Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) is a viral infection that targets the body's immune system. It specifically attacks a type of white blood cell called CD4 cells, crucial for maintaining immunity against various infections.

HIV infection destroys CD4 cells, weakening the body's ability to defend against opportunistic infections, including tuberculosis, fungal infections, severe bacterial infections, and certain cancers.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), individuals at risk of HIV need to undergo testing to determine their status.

Comprehensive and effective HIV prevention, testing, and treatment services are recommended for individuals at increased risk of acquiring HIV.

Diagnosis of HIV can be made using simple and affordable rapid diagnostic tests, including self-tests.

According to the WHO, HIV testing services must adhere to the 5Cs principles: consent, confidentiality, counseling, correct results, and connection with treatment and other services.

For individuals diagnosed with HIV, WHO recommends prompt initiation of antiretroviral treatment (ART) to suppress the virus and preserve immune function. Regular monitoring using clinical and laboratory parameters, such as viral load testing to measure virus levels in the blood, is crucial for assessing treatment effectiveness. Consistent adherence to ART not only improves the health outcomes of individuals with HIV but also reduces the risk of HIV transmission to others.

WHO's global health sector strategy on HIV for the period 2022–2030 aims to reduce HIV infections and related deaths by 2030 significantly. The plan targets a reduction in HIV infections from 1.5 million in 2020 to 335,000 by 2030 and deaths from 680,000 in 2020 to under 240,000 in 2030. These goals highlight the ongoing efforts to combat HIV/AIDS globally and improve health outcomes for affected individuals.

The WHO data showed that HIV remains a major global public health issue, having claimed 40.4 million [32.9–51.3 million] lives, two-thirds of whom (25.6 million) are in the WHO African Region.

THE EMERGENCE OF AIDS IN IRAQ

The onset of AIDS in Iraq traces back to a pivotal event in 1986, marking the emergence of a health crisis linked to tainted blood products.

According to Iraqi health authorities, the genesis of AIDS in the country stemmed from a tragic episode involving the administration of contaminated blood products to hemophilia patients sourced from Factor VIII imported from France. This ill-fated batch, infected with HIV, led to the infection of 286 individuals at that critical juncture.

The narrative delves into a contractual agreement struck by the Iraqi Ministry of Health during the 1980s with the French pharmaceutical company Mario. The contract aimed to supply Factor VIII and Factor IX medications essential for blood clotting in patients grappling with hemophilia, a genetic disorder impairing the body's ability to form blood clots.

In 1986, a group of hemophilia patients sought treatment in Baghdad's hospitals, receiving doses of the French-imported medication provided by the Ministry of Health from the Mario company, the designated manufacturer. Tragically, the recipients of this medication experienced a rapid progression of their infections to full-blown AIDS, leading to a wave of fatalities.

Subsequent investigations revealed that the shipment of Factor VIII from the French company bore the mark of HIV contamination, resulting in the spread of the virus among recipients of the tainted blood.

After these events, Iraq documented its initial case of AIDS in the same year, facing the daunting challenge of managing an unforeseen and rapidly escalating health crisis. At that time, Iraq lacked a specific treatment program for AIDS, exacerbating the spread of infection among those who had received the contaminated blood products.

For years following this tragic incident, official records indicated relatively manageable infection rates, with cases remaining below 124 in Iraq's governorates. However, a noticeable shift occurred approximately five years ago, marked by a significant uptick in infections. The deteriorating health conditions in the country, coupled with ongoing challenges in healthcare infrastructure and access to treatments, contributed to the surge in AIDS cases to a concerning extent.

AIDS Cases Across Iraq

In Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region, periodic reports of AIDS cases continue to surface, underscoring ongoing concerns about the virus's prevalence.

The most recent update, provided by the Babil Health Department on April 26, revealed 27 new cases since the beginning of 2024.

Officials assert that no governorate in Iraq is exempt from AIDS.

According to patients' statements, Luay Abdul Amir, the Babil health department's media director, highlighted that many of these cases are associated with travel and visits to cosmetic and dental centers in Lebanon and other locations or the possibility of transmission through sexual contact.

Abdul Amir emphasized to Shafaq News agency that the situation does not indicate an epidemic, and there are no severe or escalating cases reported, reassuring the public that "treatment options are available at Al-Imam Al-Sadiq Teaching Hospital, and the health system is equipped to handle such cases effectively.

Furthermore, Maher Al-Abboudi, the media official of Najaf Health Department, told our agency that AIDS is not absent from any governorate. However, he refrained from providing official statistics until the number of registered cases with Najaf health departments was confirmed.

Al-Abboudi clarified misconceptions about virus transmission through blood bags, stating that "scientifically and physiologically, the disease does not spread in this manner, and no cases of infection have been documented in this context."

He further explained that "a case of thalassemia three years ago resulted in AIDS after receiving blood in Turkiye from an infected donor. However, this issue related to blood bags is not reflected in the registered cases in the governorate."

Highlighting recent developments in Najaf, Al-Abboudi mentioned the inauguration of an immunodeficiency treatment center at Al-Amal Hospital approximately six months ago.

"This facility boasts a specialized doctor, a private laboratory, and a dental clinic dedicated to treating AIDS patients."

On January 26, 2024, a reliable medical source in Dhi-Qar revealed concerning data regarding AIDS cases in the governorate.

According to the source, the Dhi-Qar Health Department's records document 200 cases of AIDS, with a notable impact on individuals under 45 years old.

The source, speaking anonymously to Shafaq News agency, also shed light on the estimated number of unregistered AIDS cases in the governorate, suggesting that the actual figure could be ten times higher, potentially totaling around 2,000 AIDS patients who lack access to treatment.

The source attributed a considerable portion of infections to individuals who had previously visited Azerbaijan, identifying the country as a potential source of the infection.

"Dhi-Qar had only two officially registered cases 15 years ago, highlighting the rapid increase in AIDS cases over recent years, which is partly attributed to increased international engagement and travel." He added.

Moreover, the Ministry of Health in Iraqi Kurdistan announced in December 2023 that 72 new cases of AIDS were registered in the Kurdistan Region during 2023, with a primary concentration among foreigners.

In a statement released on World AIDS Day, the ministry highlighted the extensive efforts undertaken as part of the control program for 2023.

"These efforts included conducting 598,000 tests for HIV across various segments of the population. Specifically, testing was prioritized for foreigners before granting residency, before blood donation, marriage, and among employees in tourist areas. Additionally, tests were carried out for detainees, prisoners, thalassemia patients, and individuals with hepatitis." The ministry said.

In this regard, Saif Al-Badr, the Iraqi Ministry of Health spokesperson, stated that Iraq records fewer than five cases per hundred thousand people, indicating relatively low numbers compared to global averages. However, Al-Badr emphasizes the seriousness with which each case is approached, aiming to understand and address the root causes of AIDS transmission.

Responding to reports of over two thousand cases in 2024, Al-Badr clarifies that these numbers represent cumulative cases over 40 years, not just the current year. He assures the public that the official statistical report for 2024 will be released at the beginning of 2025, providing accurate and updated information.

Al-Badr acknowledges Iraq's position among the lowest in AIDS prevalence globally and regionally, according to the World Health Organization. Despite this, he pointed out the importance of "transparency and vigilance in managing AIDS cases," urging affected individuals not to panic but to seek treatment at government-designated specialized centers.

Furthermore, Al-Badr dispels misconceptions about the need for quarantine or heightened security measures for AIDS patients, stating that "the situation is manageable and patients can lead everyday lives with proper treatment and care." encouraging AIDS patients to "collaborate with health authorities for treatment and to take steps to protect their partners from potential infection."