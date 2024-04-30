Kurdistan Electricity in dire straits after Khor Mor attack

2024-04-30 20:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region's Ministry of Electricity described the energy situation as "very bad" after targeting the Khor Mor field last Friday.

Omid Ahmed, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Electricity, told Shafaq News agency that "the electricity situation is horrible now due to the terrorist operations targeting Khor Mor fields in Al-Sulaymaniyah."

He added that "the available electricity from all generation sources ranges between 1500 to 1600 megawatts, which is not enough to meet the energy needs of the region's provinces but only enough for emergencies."

"The targeting resulted in a loss of 2500 megawatts…the operation of power plants in Dukan and Darbandikhan Dams at their full capacity does not exceed 500 megawatts, as this quantity of electricity is needed to operate drinking water pumps."

Regarding finding solutions with the arrival of summer, the official spokesperson affirmed that "there are no solutions other than the resumption of gas production from Khor Mor field."

"All procedures related to the Ministry of Electricity are complete, and there are no issues except for the gas acquisition process."

He pointed out that "three giant power plants produce electrical energy entirely dependent on Khor Mor gas, and this matter cannot be addressed in any way other than obtaining gas from the field."

Regarding the suspension of work in Khor Mor fields by the Emirati company "Dana Gas," Ahmed stated, "The work suspension is not technical, but rather there is psychological concern among the workers in that field, especially after the killing of four workers during the recent targeting operation."

The Emirati company Dana Gas announced yesterday, Monday, the suspension of its production operations in the gas field " Khor Mor " in the Kurdistan Region following the attack by a drone last Friday.