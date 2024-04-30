Iranian rapper sentenced to death denied phone privileges in jail

2024-04-30 21:20:07 - Source: CHANNEL8

Reports from supporters reveal that Toomaj Salehi, the Iranian rapper sentenced to death for his involvement in protests, has been stripped of his right to make phone calls from prison, as shared on his social media accounts managed by supporters. Salehi, also known as Toomaj, was recently handed a death sentence which many activists view as retaliation for his music supporting nationwide protests in 2022. The 33-year-old musician, a popular figure among Iranian youth even before his arrest, was found guilty of “corruption on Earth” by a Revolutionary Court under sharia law. Despite his lawyers planning to appeal the verdict,